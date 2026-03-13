Liar Game Anime Reveals April 7 Debut, New Key Visual, More Cast Members

1st 2 episodes screen at Seattle convention on April 5

REMOW revealed on Friday the April 7 debut, new key visual, and 14 new cast members for the television anime of Shinobu Kaitani Liar Game manga.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

The newly announced cast members include:

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

The anime will premiere on April 7 for the spring 2026 season worldwide, excluding Japan and China.will stream the anime and host the world premiere screening of the anime's first two episodes at this year's Sakura-Con event in Seattle on April 5 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

The anime will debut in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on April 6 at 24:00 (effectively April 7 at 12:00 a.m.).

The anime will star Saya Hitomi as Nao Kanzaki and Takeo Ōtsuka as Shinichi Akiyama.

More previously announced cast members include:

Kazuhiro Nakaya as Leronira

as Leronira Nobuo Tobita as Kazuo Fujisawa

as Kazuo Fujisawa Yōji Ueda as Mitsuo Tanimura

Yūzō Satō ( Kaiji -Ultimate Survivor- , Akagi , Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the chief director of the anime at Madhouse , and Asami Kawano (assistant director for The Vampire Dies in No Time both seasons, episode director for Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) is directing the anime. Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Baki , Baki Hanma , Monster , Muv-Luv Alternative ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Kei Tsuchiya ( Laidbackers , Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the character designer, and Kisuke Koizumi ( The Gene of AI , My Happy Marriage , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) is the sound director.

Other staff members include:

Sub Character Design: Ai Yokoyama

Color Setting: Terumi Nakauchi

Art Board: Hideyuki Ueno

Art Setting: Shinji Sugiyama

Photograph Direction: Hironobu Hatanaka

VFX Supervisor: Michiya Katō

Sound Effects; Naoto Yamaya

Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion

REMOW introduces the series:

A Mysterious Invitation. One Hundred Million Yen. The Game Begins. College student Nao Kanzaki suddenly receives a strange letter and a suitcase containing 100 million yen. She's been chosen to participate in the LIAR GAME —a high-stakes psychological battle where lies, deception, and betrayal reign supreme. Naïve and painfully honest, Nao quickly finds herself cornered. To survive, she turns to Shinichi Akiyama, a brilliant former con artist with unmatched intellect. As they dive deeper into the twisted game, the two must outwit opponents in a world where trusting others could be fatal. In a game built on lies, can honesty prevail?

The manga ran from 2005 to January 2015 in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine. Shueisha published the manga's 19th and final compiled book volume in May 2015. Kaitani launched a new short serialization for the manga titled Liar Game : The Last Game in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 25.

The manga previously inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. The manga also inspired a stage play in 2023.

Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.

Source: Email correspondence