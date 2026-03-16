Kakao Ent. Reports Early Success for KakaoPage Rookie Web Novel Debut Program

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Kakao Entertianment

Kakao Entertainment announced on March 12 performance results for its Kakao Page Rookie program, a debut initiative designed to support new web novel writers, revealing that dozens of titles launched through the program have already attracted strong reader engagement.

According to the company, 38 new web novels have begun serialization on Kakao Page since the program's first recruitment round in October last year. Some titles recorded major milestones shortly after launch, including one series that reached one million views within a single day of its official release.

The Kakao Page Rookie program aims to provide debut opportunities for authors who have not previously serialized works on the platform. Submissions are accepted through content provider companies that supply titles to Kakao Page .

Selected projects receive support including debut grants, promotional exposure to increase readership, and marketing campaigns designed to boost visibility and engagement. Depending on a title's performance, Kakao Entertainment may also provide additional incubation support to help authors build long-term serialization experience.

Among the early successes, the romance fantasy novel I'm a Runaway Villainess but Healing in the Enemy Kingdom surpassed 100,000 views within three days of its release in November. Meanwhile, the martial arts novel The Young Master of Cheongeumjang Is a Martial God reached one million views just one day after its official launch.

In total, works released through the program have accumulated more than 8 million views and over 10,000 reader comments.

Kakao Entertainment said the initiative has helped lower barriers to entry for new writers by creating an alternative pathway to serialization, enabling emerging creators to debut more quickly and build audiences on the platform.