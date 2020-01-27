Super Nintendo World Confirmed for Universal Orlando on Previously Reported 2023 Date

Comcast confirmed during an earnings call on Thursday that it will open a Super Nintendo World area in a new Universal Orlando theme park named Universal's Epic Universe. The park plans to open the new area in 2023, as the Orlando television station WFTV had reported in April 2018.

Universal Orlando purchased a 400-acre lot across the street from the main Universal Orlando Resort park in 2018. It will also open a Pokémon as part of the Universal Orland Resort theme park's KidZone area this year.

The effort is part of the larger planned Nintendo -themed initiative that Universal is adding to its theme parks. Universal is already planning a Super Nintendo World that will open at Universal Studios Japan in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Universal Studios Japan recently revealed more details on the new addition to the Osaka-based theme park earlier this month, and the Universal Studios Hollywood park will add its Nintendo area before Orlando one does.

Source: Inside Universal (Brian Glenn) via Siliconera