Super Nintendo World Theme Park Area Previewed in Music Video by Galantis, Charli XCX

Collect coins, stars, keys with interactive "? Blocks," attractions

The Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka revealed more details and a new music video for the park's planned "Super Nintendo World" area during its "global kickoff presentation" on Tuesday. The below music video's song is titled "WE ARE BORN TO PLAY" by producer duo Galantis featuring singer Charli XCX.

Universal Studios Japan revealed that the previously announced interactive wristband for the area is named the "Powerup Band." The staff further revealed that, as in the Super Mario games, visitors will be able to hit real-life "Hatena Blocks" (otherwise known as the "? Blocks" in Super Mario games) to gather coins and stars, which the wristband will keep track of. In addition, visitors can fulfill specific conditions to earn character stamps and coins. The Powerup Band will track each person's collected stamps and coins to display the ranking among all visitors in real-time.

Universal Parks & Resorts CEO Tom Williams previously described the "Super Nintendo World" area as "fully interactive," with the Powerup Band able to keep score counts for various rides, and being able to interact with a "game console." (Williams did not specify which console the wristband would be able to interact with.)

The area will also contain "Key Challenge" attractions that tasks visitors with fulfilling three challenges to retrieve three keys and take back a Golden Mushroom that Bowser Jr. has stolen. Visitors will be faced with a final boss battle where they can work together with other visitors.

The area will open this year. The area was previously slated to open in time for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The first phase of the area will open with two rides named "Super Mario Kart Ride" and "Yoshi's Adventures."

The Mario and Donkey Kong-themed area is under construction at Universal Studios Osaka. Universal Studios Hollywood and Singapore will also open Super Nintendo World areas.

Nintendo and Universal Creative confirmed in 2016 that they are collaborating on the attractions. Nintendo had announced in May 2015 that it is partnering with Universal Parks & Resorts to bring Nintendo -themed attractions to Universal theme parks. Nintendo stated at the time that the "immersive experiences will include major attractions at Universal's theme parks and will feature Nintendo 's most famous characters and games."