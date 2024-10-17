Orlando's Universal Epic Universe Theme Park with New Super Nintendo World Attractions Opens on May 22

Universal Studios Orlando revealed on Thursday that it will open the Universal Epic Universe theme park, featuring its own Super Nintendo World with a new area based on the Donkey Kong Country (DKC) games, on May 22, 2025. Multi-day tickets and packages will go on sale on October 22.

Orlando's Super Nintendo World is planned to be similar to the version in Universal Studios Hollywood, but with new additions. The new rides include "Mine-Cart Madness," a rollercoaster in the DKC area featuring Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong, and "Yoshi's Adventure," a family ride with Yoshi that was previously only located in Universal Studios Japan .

Universal Epic Universe will also include Celestial Park, the monster-based Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic.

The DKC area was delayed from spring 2024 to the second half of 2024. The staff will announce a new opening date in the future when it is decided.

Super Nintendo World opened at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in February 2023. Attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, character meet and greets, and interactive features using Power-Up Bands.

Universal Studios Japan 's Super Nintendo World area officially opened in March 2021. The park had originally planned to open the area in late July 2020, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but delayed the opening to prevent crowding, as a countermeasure against COVID-19. According to NHK , the park invested over 6 billion yen (about US$56 million) in the new area to raise attendance to record levels. Construction began in 2017.

The first phase of the Super Nintendo World area opened with two rides named "Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge" and "Yoshi's Adventure." Visitors to the attractions are given magnetic Power-Up Bands that allow visitors to interact with the attractions, such as hitting real-life "? Blocks." The wristbands are able to keep track of scores (including a park-wide ranking board), coins, and stars from various rides, and they can interact with a "game console."

The effort is part of the larger planned Nintendo -themed initiative that Universal is adding to its theme parks.

Universal Studios ' Epic Universe theme park in Orlando is scheduled to open in early 2025. The new park was initially scheduled to open in 2023 before construction delays took place due to COVID-19.