News
Sunrise Unveils Original TV Anime Maebashi Witches, to Premiere in April 2025

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Sakura Kasuga, Hinano Sakikawa, Rena Motomura, Haruka Minami, Honami Momose, Tomokazu Sugita star in anime directed by Junichi Yamamoto

A website opened on Thursday to reveal Sunrise's original television anime titled Maebashi Witches, which will premiere in April 2025. The website also revealed the anime's first promotional video, visual, main cast, staff, and opening theme song.

The anime's main cast are:

Sakura Kasuga as Yuina Akagi, a cheerful high school freshman, who loves cameras and taking "emotional" photos
Hinano Sakikawa as Azu Niisato, a girl who loves fashion and cosmetics
Rena Motomura as Kyoka Kitahara, a girl from a wealthy family who attends the top high school in the prefecture
Haruka Minami as Choco Mitsumata, a cheerful mood maker girl
Honami Momose as Mai Kamiizumi, a realist girl, but is conscious of what others think about her
Tomokazu Sugita as Keroppe, the mysterious familiar spirit who scouted the five girls to become apprentice witches
The anime's story, set in Maebashi city in Gunma Prefecture, is about the coming-of-age story of five high school girls. First year high school student Yuina Akagi lives an ordinary but unsatisfying everyday life. One day, a mysterious frog named Keroppe scouts her and four other girls to become the "Maebashi Witches." Suddenly, a room closet is connected to a mysterious space that brings the girls to a magical flower shop where they sing, dance, and make other people's wishes come true.

Sunrise is credited for the anime's original work. Junichi Yamamoto (Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks and PROJECT MBW, and Erika Yoshida (Bocchi the Rock!, Tower of God both seasons) is in charge of series scripts. Nozomi Tachibana (Kemono Jihen) is designing the characters based on Inami Yū's original character designs.

Additional staff includes:

The five main characters collectively known as the Maebashi Witches will perform the opening theme song "Sugosugi Maebashi Witches!" (Super Amazing Maebashi Witches!). Producer Tsunku (insert song composition, lyrics for Precure All Stars New Stage 2: Kokoro no Tomodachi film) wrote the opening theme song's lyrics, and TORIENA composed the song.

Sources: Maebashi Witches anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
