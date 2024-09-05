Sunrise Unveils Original TV Anime Maebashi Witches, to Premiere in April 2025

A website opened on Thursday to reveal Sunrise 's original television anime titled Maebashi Witches , which will premiere in April 2025. The website also revealed the anime's first promotional video, visual, main cast, staff, and opening theme song.

Image via Maebashi Witches anime's X/Twitter account © PROJECT MBW

The anime's main cast are:

Sakura Kasuga as Yuina Akagi, a cheerful high school freshman, who loves cameras and taking "emotional" photos

Image via Maebashi Witches anime's website © PROJECT MBW

Hinano Sakikawa as Azu Niisato, a girl who loves fashion and cosmetics

Image via Maebashi Witches anime's website © PROJECT MBW

Rena Motomura as Kyoka Kitahara, a girl from a wealthy family who attends the top high school in the prefecture

Image via Maebashi Witches anime's website © PROJECT MBW

Haruka Minami as Choco Mitsumata, a cheerful mood maker girl

Image via Maebashi Witches anime's website © PROJECT MBW

Honami Momose as Mai Kamiizumi, a realist girl, but is conscious of what others think about her

Image via Maebashi Witches anime's website © PROJECT MBW

Tomokazu Sugita as Keroppe, the mysterious familiar spirit who scouted the five girls to become apprentice witches

Image via Maebashi Witches anime's website © PROJECT MBW

The anime's story, set in Maebashi city in Gunma Prefecture , is about the coming-of-age story of five high school girls. First year high school student Yuina Akagi lives an ordinary but unsatisfying everyday life. One day, a mysterious frog named Keroppe scouts her and four other girls to become the "Maebashi Witches." Suddenly, a room closet is connected to a mysterious space that brings the girls to a magical flower shop where they sing, dance, and make other people's wishes come true.

Sunrise is credited for the anime's original work. Junichi Yamamoto ( Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion , Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks and PROJECT MBW, and Erika Yoshida ( Bocchi the Rock! , Tower of God both seasons) is in charge of series scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Kemono Jihen ) is designing the characters based on Inami Yū's original character designs.

Additional staff includes:

The five main characters collectively known as the Maebashi Witches will perform the opening theme song "Sugosugi Maebashi Witches!" (Super Amazing Maebashi Witches!). Producer Tsunku ( insert song composition, lyrics for Precure All Stars New Stage 2: Kokoro no Tomodachi film) wrote the opening theme song's lyrics, and TORIENA composed the song.

Sources: Maebashi Witches anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.