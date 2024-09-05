News
Sunrise Unveils Original TV Anime Maebashi Witches, to Premiere in April 2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A website opened on Thursday to reveal Sunrise's original television anime titled Maebashi Witches, which will premiere in April 2025. The website also revealed the anime's first promotional video, visual, main cast, staff, and opening theme song.
The anime's main cast are:
The anime's story, set in Maebashi city in Gunma Prefecture, is about the coming-of-age story of five high school girls. First year high school student Yuina Akagi lives an ordinary but unsatisfying everyday life. One day, a mysterious frog named Keroppe scouts her and four other girls to become the "Maebashi Witches." Suddenly, a room closet is connected to a mysterious space that brings the girls to a magical flower shop where they sing, dance, and make other people's wishes come true.
Sunrise is credited for the anime's original work. Junichi Yamamoto (Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks and PROJECT MBW, and Erika Yoshida (Bocchi the Rock!, Tower of God both seasons) is in charge of series scripts. Nozomi Tachibana (Kemono Jihen) is designing the characters based on Inami Yū's original character designs.
Additional staff includes:
- Costume Design/Stylist: Miki Aizawa
- Item Design: Tokuhiro Itagaki
- Concept Design: Junbun Lin, Kentarō Sako
- Prop Design: Yasuhiro Kawai
- Witchverse Design: Yoshiki Imazu
- Color Script: Oswald Katō
- Color Design: Ami Kutsuna
- Art Director: Naoko Akuzawa
- Art Design: Susumu Namura, Miho Seri, Tetsuro Kodama
- CG Director: Tetsuro Kodama
- CG Model Director: Shotaro Takahashi
- Editing: Tomoki Nagasaka
- Compositing Director of Photography: Kenji Fujita
- Sound Effects: Hiroki Nozaki
- Sound Director: Yukio Nagasaki
- Recording Adjustment: Yūichi Morita
- Music: Yuri Habuka
- Music Production: Bandai Namco Music Live
The five main characters collectively known as the Maebashi Witches will perform the opening theme song "Sugosugi Maebashi Witches!" (Super Amazing Maebashi Witches!). Producer Tsunku (insert song composition, lyrics for Precure All Stars New Stage 2: Kokoro no Tomodachi film) wrote the opening theme song's lyrics, and TORIENA composed the song.
Sources: Maebashi Witches anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.