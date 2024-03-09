Interest
Heavenly Delusion Wins 10th Anime Trending Awards
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Oshi no Ko, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season 2, more anime win awards
The 10th annual Anime Trending Awards announced its winners on Saturday and Heavenly Delusion won Anime of the Year as well as four more awards. Other titles that dominated the awards this year were OSHI NO KO with seven awards as well as Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season 2 with three awards, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 with two awards, The Eminence in Shadow with two awards, and My Happy Marriage with two awards.
The full list of winners is below:
- Anime of the Year: Heavenly Delusion
- Anime Movie of the Year: The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes
- Boy of the Year: Guel Jeturk (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season two)
- Girl of the Year: Kana Arima (Oshi no Ko)
- Couple Ship of the Year: Kyoutaro x Anna (The Dangers in My Heart)
- Supporting Boy of the Year: Guel Jeturk (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season 2)
- Supporting Girl of the Year: Kana Arima (Oshi no Ko)
- Best in Adapted Screenplay: Oshi no Ko
- Best in Animation: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Best in Character Design: Oshi no Ko
- Best in Episode Directing and Storyboard: "Their Choices" (Heavenly Delusion episode 8)
- Best in Original Screenplay: Buddy Daddies
- Best in Sceneries and Visuals: Heavenly Delusion
- Best in Soundtrack: Vinland Saga season 2
- Best in Voice Cast: Oshi no Ko
- Opening Theme Song of the Year: “IDOL” by YOASOBI (Oshi no Ko)
- Ending Theme Song of the Year: “Red:birthmark” by Aina The End (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season 2)
- Best Voice Acting Performance - Male: Seiichirō Yamashita as Cid "Shadow" Kagenou (The Eminence in Shadow)
- Best Voice Acting Performance - Female: Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori (My Happy Marriage)
- Action or Adventure Anime of the Year: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
- Comedy Anime of the Year: Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Drama Anime of the Year: Oshi no Ko
- Fantasy Anime of the Year: The Eminence in Shadow
- Music Anime of the Year: Blue Orchestra
- Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year: Heavenly Delusion
- Romance Anime of the Year: My Happy Marriage
- Sci-Fi or Mecha Anime of the Year: Dr. Stone: New World
- Slice of Life Anime of the Year: SPY x FAMILY season 2
- Sports Anime of the Year: BLUELOCK
- Supernatural Anime of the Year: Heavenly Delusion
On Twitter, the community posted messages from winners such as Heavenly Delusion director Hirotaka Mori, voice actress Megumi Han, YOASOBI, voice actor Seiichiro Yamashita, My Happy Marriage director Takehiro Kubota, Oshi no Ko scriptwriter Jin Tanaka, Vinland Saga season 2 composer Yutaka Yamada, Oshi no Ko character designer Kanna Hirayama, and Oshi no Ko director Daisuke Hiramaki.
Last year, Bocchi the Rock! won the community's "Anime of the Year" award, and also won seven other categories. The Fruits Basket the Final anime took the top spot for the 2021 award, and Akudama Drive won the 2020 "Anime of the Year" award.
Source: Press release