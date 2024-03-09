Heavenly Delusion Wins 10th Anime Trending Awards

©石黒正数・講談社／天国大魔境製作委員会

The 10th annual Anime Trending Awards announced its winners on Saturday andwon Anime of the Year as well as four more awards. Other titles that dominated the awards this year werewith seven awards as well asseason 2 with three awards,season 2 with two awards,with two awards, andwith two awards.

The full list of winners is below:

On Twitter, the community posted messages from winners such as Heavenly Delusion director Hirotaka Mori, voice actress Megumi Han, YOASOBI, voice actor Seiichiro Yamashita, My Happy Marriage director Takehiro Kubota, Oshi no Ko scriptwriter Jin Tanaka, Vinland Saga season 2 composer Yutaka Yamada, Oshi no Ko character designer Kanna Hirayama, and Oshi no Ko director Daisuke Hiramaki.

Last year, Bocchi the Rock! won the community's "Anime of the Year" award, and also won seven other categories. The Fruits Basket the Final anime took the top spot for the 2021 award, and Akudama Drive won the 2020 "Anime of the Year" award.

Source: Press release