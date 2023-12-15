Jujutsu Kaisen's Gege Akutami: 'This Will Probably Definitely be the Last Jump Festa Where the Manga is Still Serializing'

Manga has 90 million copies in circulation as of January 4

© Gege Akutami, Shueisha, Viz Media

The'24 event on Saturday revealed that'smanga will have 90 million copies in circulation (not sold) as of January 4 when the manga's 25th volume releases. The manga has added 10 million more copies to circulation since the second season anime debuted six months ago.

The event also revealed that there will be an exhibition in Tokyo for the manga in summer 2024.

Additionally, Akutami stated in a handwritten comment: "This will probably definitely be the last Jump Festa where Jujutsu Kaisen is still in serialization," hinting at the manga's end within the next year.

Akutami had previously said in an interview in February 2021 that the manga would "probably" end within two years. Akutami added at the time that he did not have confidence in that statement though. He then hinted again at Jump Festa '23 in December 2022, "If you accompany me for up to one more year (probably), I will be very happy."

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

The TV anime's second season premiered on July 6 and will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run.