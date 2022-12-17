Gege Akutami Hints at Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ending 'Probably' Within 1 Year

Akutami: "If you accompany me for up to 1 more year (probably), I will be very happy"

Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami said in a written statement read during the Jump Festa '23 event on Saturday, "If you accompany me for up to one more year (probably), I will be very happy."

Akutami had previously said in an interview in February 2021 that the manga would "probably" end within two years. Akutami added at the time that he did not have confidence in that statement though.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal…

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.

The anime's second season will premiere in July 2023.

Source: Famitsu.com