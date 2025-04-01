×
K Manga Adds Keigo Maki's NakiNagi Manga as Simulpub

posted on by Alex Mateo
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie creator debuted manga on Wednesday

Kodansha's K Manga service announced on Tuesday that it has added Keigo Maki's NakiNagi manga as a simulpub.

NakiNagi
Image via [K Manga's X/Twitter account]]
© Keigo Maki, Kodansha

The company describes the story:

A quiet witch meets a girl in love. Nakika was once a feared with of the deep sea, but has started a life on the surface to learn about “human emotions.“ Nagisa is a naive romantic and Nakika's best friend—and although she might not always understand Nagisa's infatuation, her compassion for Nagisa is deeper than the Pacific Ocean! As she uses her magical powers to support Nagisa's quest for love, she gradually learns about “human emotions.“ Follow the 1000% wholesome story of a girl in love and her watchful guardian! "

Maki debuted the manga on Wednesday on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga service.

Maki launched the Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie (Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san) manga in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga service in February 2019, and ended it in February 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account

