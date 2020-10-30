Violet Evergarden Is Next Anime to Get Dolby Cinema Screenings After 1st Gundam Trilogy

Screenings in Dolby Vision with HDR, Dolby Atmos start on November 13

The official website for the Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film announced on Friday that the film will begin screening at all seven Dolby Cinema locations in Japan on November 13. The film is the first new Japanese anime film (as opposed to compilation films) to receive Dolby Cinema screenings.

The Gundam Eizō Shintaiken Tour began screening Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy at Dolby Cinemas in Japan in January to mark the franchise's 40th anniversary. The three films were the first anime to screen at Dolby Cinemas in Japan. Dolby Cinema theaters feature the Dolby Vision projection system with high dynamic range (HDR), as well as the Dolby Atmos sound system and a special theater design.

Theatergoers at Violet Evergarden 's Dolby Cinema screenings will receive an exclusive commemorative replica ticket:



Also starting on November 13, all theaters screening Violet Evergarden in Japan will hand out a new bonus postcard from Ecarte Island. (Dolby Cinema theaters will hand out both the replica ticket and the postcard.)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie opened in Japan on September 18, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film has sold 1.14 million tickets to earn 1.63 billion yen (about US$15.6 million) at the box office in Japan as of October 29.

The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

The franchise's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 831 million yen (about US$7.90 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.