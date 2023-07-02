Idea Factory International Reveals Neptunia Game Maker, My Next Life as a Villainess, Sympathy Kiss Games for Western Release

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters also heads to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in 2024

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

© 2023 Idea Factory International/Compile Heart

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

Sympathy Kiss

International announced aton Sunday that it will bring the, andgames to the West.

In addition, Idea Factory International will release the Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters game on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles physically in North America and Europe in 2024, and digitally worldwide on those consoles also in 2024. The game already launched in the West on PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam on January 24 earlier this year, and will get a Switch version in Japan on August 10.

Idea Factory International will release Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch in 2024. Idea Factory International describes the game:

The latest installment of the Neptunia series has arrived! The goal of this game is to rebuild and manage a game company! Build your company and turn it into a huge corporation! This latest entry to the world of Neptunia is better than ever! The battle system has been expanded and now allows for a 4-person party, dungeons can be explored on a high-speed motorcycle, and the Heartful Photo Mode will let you express yourself via fun, manga-like creations!

Compile Heart announced the game on March 22 earlier this year. Compile Heart will release the game on PS4, PS5, and Switch in Japan on August 10.

2023 S,I/HF ©2023 IF ©2023 IFI

Idea Factory

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! -Pirates of the Disturbance-

Idea Factory

Catarina Claes is a young woman born into a family of nobility who has a memory of her past life as a high school student. She was reincarnated as a Villainess in an otome game called Fortune Lover​. Exile or death were all that awaited her in this new world. However, she managed to evade these ends, and somehow made it through the year to spring break. As fate would have it, both Catarina and her adopted brother, Keith, were to board a state-of-the-art luxury liner called the Vinculum on its maiden voyage during their time away from the Academy. Once aboard the ship, she realized her friends were also in attendance on what was meant to be a luxurious journey at sea. The tides changed quickly when they were attacked by pirates who took over the Vinculum and held all of its passengers hostage.​ This turn of events all seemed familiar to Catarina, and she begins to recall this was the storyline to a Fortune Lover fanbook. Could this mean she's living in a resurrection of a canned doom ending?!​ Will Catarina and her friends be able to return to Sorcier safely? The curtain rises for a new twist in this ​doom-flag-evading romantic comedy!

International will releasephysically and digitally in North America and Europe on the Switch this winter.International describes the game:

The game launched in Japan for the Switch in December 2022.

©2023 IF/DF ©IFI

Idea Factory

Sympathy Kiss

Idea Factory

About a year has passed since Akari Amasawa started her new job as a designer at Estario, a mobile app maker. While she doesn't dislike her job, she's not deeply passionate about it either. After her yearly performance review, she's given the opportunity to join the Estarci team. The company's namesake app, Estarci is a news app that made a big splash when it launched, but has since fallen behind rival apps, including apps run by Estario itself. Management has decided to give the app one last chance before shutting it down for good, and Akari and all of her new co-workers will need to give it their all to save the app from the chopping block. Will Akari find true love? Will she find what it is she wants to do in life? Will the app get shut down? Wait, was Akari only given this opportunity because the company was looking for an excuse to fire her?! Business and pleasure mix in Sympathy Kiss , a thrilling office romance and slice-of-life drama!

International will releasein the West in early 2024 for the Switch.International describes the game:

Otomate released the game in Japan for the Switch in November 2022.

Source: Press release