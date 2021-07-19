My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Switch Game's Video Reveals December 23 Release

The official website for the Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ~Haran o Yobu Kaizoku~ (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! The Pirate Known as "Trouble") game began streaming a promotional video for the game on Monday. The video reveals the game's release date of December 23 for the Switch. It also reveals that Shōta Aoi will perform the game's theme song "Baby Steady Go."

The game will introduce the following new characters.

Daisuke Namikawa as Silva the pirate

Kenichi Suzumura as Rozy Lind the foreign engineer

The game will have physical and digital releases, and the physical release will be available in limited and regular editions.

The game will feature an original story that takes place as Katarina is moving beyond the in-story game's final graduation event and evading all the "doom flags." She faces a new "doom flag" related to a new meeting and encounter with a pirate.

The second season of the television anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novels premiered on July 2 in the Super Animeism block of MBS and TBS . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

The anime's first season premiered in April 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub debuted in May 2020.