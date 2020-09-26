My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Game Confirmed

The "TV Anime My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Afternoon Party" event confirmed on Saturday that the anime is inspiring a game from Idea Factory 's Otomate brand next year. The game's title is Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ~Haran o Yobu Kaizoku~ (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! The Pirate Known as "Trouble").

The game will feature an original story takes place as Catarian is moving beyond the in-story game's final graduation event and evading all the "doom flags." She faces a new "doom flag" related to a new meeting and encounter with a pirate.

Kadokawa 's B’s Log digital magazine will reveal more information about the game on October 20.

The Comic Natalie website had posted an article on Friday to report on a game adaptation of the television anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novels, but removed the article shortly thereafter.

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

The anime is getting a second season in 2021.

Keisuke Inoue ( Ao-chan Can't Study! ) directed the first season at SILVER LINK . Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , Snow White with the Red Hair ) oversaw the series scripts, and Miwa Oshima ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) adapted Nami Hidaka 's character designs for animation.

The duo angela performed the opening theme song " Shōjo no Route wa Hitotsu Janai!" (There Isn't Just One Route for a Girl!) Shouta Aoi performed the ending theme song "Bad End."

The anime premiered on April 4, and Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The English dub premiered in May, and new dubbed episodes is streaming every Saturday. Crunchyroll recorded the dub with a remote cast.

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.