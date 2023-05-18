My Hero Ultra Rumble Game Gets Open Beta Test

Free-to-play battle royale game's open beta starts on May 25

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Thursday an open beta test for the My Hero Ultra Rumble ( My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble in Japan) battle royale-style action game. The open beta will run from May 25 at 10:00 p.m. EDT to June 2 at 2:00 a.m. EDT. The company streamed a trailer that previews the gameplay, including the Plus Ultra and Revival systems.

Tenya Iida, Kaminari Denki, and Itsuka Kendo will be available to play alongside the original 12 characters from the closed beta. The original 12 include Midoriya Izuku, Bakugo Katsuki, Uraraka Ochaco, Todoroki Shoto, Tsuyu Asui, All Might, Cementoss, Mt. Lady, Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Mr. Compress.

The free-to-play game will be available on4, Xbox One,Switch, and PC viais developing the game.

The game will center on eight teams of three players each battling it out in each match. Characters in the game will use their Quirks to do battle. Bandai Namco Entertainment will make costumes and skins available for the characters.

The latest game in the franchise is My Hero One's Justice 2 , which launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in March 2020. The first My Hero One's Justice game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

