Oblivion Battery 2nd Season Reveals 2027 Premiere

1st anime season premiered in 2024

The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday revealed in a video the teaser visual and the 2027 premiere of the second season of the television anime of Eko Mikawa 's Oblivion Battery ( Bōkyaku Battery ) baseball manga.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©みかわ絵子/集英社・KADOKAWA・MAPPA

The anime's first season premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime stars:

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service started publishing the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release in June, and describes the story:

The monster battery duo, once feared by all, turns up at...an ordinary public school?! A group of genius baseballers cross paths in the most unlikely of places...!

Eijuu Takashima was in charge of match production. Makoto Nakazono (episode director for Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , SSSS.Gridman ) directed the anime at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist , Handa-kun ) was in charge of the series scripts, Takeshi Iida (animation director for Flip Flappers , Triage X ) was the assistant director, and Hitomi Hasegawa ( Dance Dance Danseur ) designed the characters. Mrs. Green Apple performed the opening theme song "Lilac," and rock band Macaroni Enpitsu performed the ending theme song "Wasurena Uta."

Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. The manga went on hiatus in June and returned on September 4. Shueisha will publish the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on January 5.

The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Osaka this October.

Sources: Jump Festa '26 Jump Super Stage livestream, Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.