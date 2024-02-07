Sukeban Deka Pretend Manga Ends on March 6

© Shingi Hosokawa, Sai Ihara, Shinji Wada, Akita Shoten

The March issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday thatand'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 6.

The manga spinoff of Shinji Wada 's Sukeban Deka manga launched in Monthly Princess in August 2021. Wada is credited for the original work, Ihara is penning the script, and Hosokawa is drawing the art. The manga centers on Asami, a cheerful girl who attends Takanoha High School. The story begins when she encounters a mysterious yo-yo, and a mysterious girl.

Akita Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume in March 2023. The manga went on hiatus in January 2022 due to deaths in Hosokawa's family.

Wada's iconic Sukeban Deka manga centers on Saki Asamiya, a high school delinquent who strikes a deal with the police to investigate her former high school and bust illegal gang activities, in exchange for her mother's pardon. Armed with her metal yo-yo, she fights the Mizuchi sisters, who de facto control the school.

Sukeban Deka previously inspired two spinoff manga. Saori Muronaga launched Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka (The Sukeban Deka Who Leapt Through Time) in Monthly Princess in January 2021, and the manga ended in June 2023. Ashibi Fukui launched the ongoing Re: Sukeban Deka manga in the same magazine in February 2021.

The late Wada serialized the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1976 to 1982. The manga inspired a 1991 video anime project and several popular live-action series and films in the 80s. It also inspired a 2006 live-action film.