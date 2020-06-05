Inugami's Masaya Hokazono, Doreiku's Shinichi Okada Launch New Manga on LINE App

The LINE manga app announced on Tuesday that it will launch eight new manga in June, including two new manga by Masaya Hokazono ( Inugami ), Nao Kurebayashi , Shinichi Okada ( Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei ), and Hitomi Takano ( My Boy ).

Masaya Hokazono and Nao Kurebayashi 's Naoko ~Pumpkin Night Gaiden~ manga launched on Tuesday . It is a spinoff prequel of Hokazono and Seima Taniguchi's Pumpkin Night manga, focusing on the story of the character Naoko in her time in a mental institution.

The original Pumpkin Night manga's story begins when a girl named Akemi Nakatani is followed by someone named "Pumpkin Night" on social media, and receives a threatening private message right before being murdered while talking to a friend on the phone. Her friend, a boy named Kazuya Makino, is Pumpkin Night's next target. It turns out that Pumpkin Night's true identity is Naoko Kirino, a girl bullied from childhood and has escaped from a mental institution to take revenge on her bullies.

Hokazono serialized the Inugami manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet is publishing Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English.

Shinichi Okada 's Kyōki Hakubutsukan (Museum of Deadly Weapons) manga will launch on June 28. Junichirō Okumura is credited for the story composition of the manga.

The manga adapts the Tokyo Crazy Museum interactive story from the "Story Me" website. The site describes the story:

The main character who suffers from a faceless disease visits the “Crazy Museum” to find a cure. As you learn about the mysterious powers of the nine weapons from the curator, you will discover the secret of the museum. Suspense horror with strange episode stories, where your choices matter a lot.

Okada's Boku to 23-nin no Dorei novels inspired a manga by Hiroto Ōishi titled Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei (Slave District: 23 Slaves and Me), which in turn inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018, and also streamed on Netflix . Okada initially serialized the novels on the novel submission site Everystar.

Vertical is releasing Takano's My Boy manga in English. The manga is running in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine, and the eighth volume shipped on Friday . The manga ranked #2 on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2017 list of top manga for male readers.

Source: PR Times