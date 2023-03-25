Re:Zero Gets New Witch's Re:surrection Smartphone Game

Video, visual unveiled

Kadokawa announced during its AnimeJapan 2023 stage event on Saturday that the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchise will have a new smartphone game titled Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Witch's Re:surrection . The game will debut for iOS and Android devices, but Kadokawa did not announce a release date for the game.





©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊 ©KADOKAWA/Akatsuki Inc.

The DMM Games ' Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu : Kinsho to Nazo no Seirei (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Forbidden Book and the Mysterious Spirit) browser game launched in Japan in July 2021.

Spike Chunsoft and Numskull Games' Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne ( Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho ) game launched in Japan and North America in January 2021 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

Source: Press release



