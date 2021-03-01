Re:Zero Series Gets Browser Game With Original Story

Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series is inspiring a browser game titled Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu : Kinsho to Nazo no Seirei ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Forbidden Book and the Mysterious Spirit) by DMM Games. Pre-registration opened on Monday. Nagatsuki is supervising the game's original story. DMM Games began streaming a promotional movie, and the video reveals and previews game's theme song "Crossroads" by Konomi Suzuki .

Sumire Uesaka is voicing the new character Fene, the spirit of a forbidden book.

Shiina Natsukawa is playing the new character Coleena, a mysterious girl who claims to be an adventurer.

Characters from the series will also appear in the game, including Subaru, Emilia, Rem, Ram, and Felt.

The story begins when Fene, the spirit from a forbidden book, saves Subaru, who had been cornered by Wolgarm.

The 25-episode first anime season of Nagatsuki's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime's second season was delayed from April 2020 to July 2020. The staff explained that "the global issues of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness have had a big effect on the production" of the show. The season's second half premiered on AT-X on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.