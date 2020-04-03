Inazuma Eleven: Eiyū-tachi no Great Road Game Delayed Again to 2021

Soccer RPG reveals new protagonist Unmei Sasanami

Level-5 announced on Wednesday that it is delaying its Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road (Inazuma Eleven: The Great Road of Heroes) game from this spring to "probably" 2021.

Level-5 founder Akihiro Hino stated on the website's developer blog that there were game development issues, which made production difficult and significantly delayed the schedule. According to Hino, online critical user feedback lowered the staff's motivation, and Level-5 at one point considered halting the game's development. The company decided to continue development because of supportive fans. The company is looking at evolving the Yo-kai Watch game series' engine to make a high-quality Inazuma Eleven game. For the upcoming game, Level-5 wants to create it without necessarily tying it to the anime broadcast schedule, as in the cross-media project's normal release timing.

The website revealed the game's new protagonist Unmei Sasanami, a boy who loves soccer, but is unable to play due to trauma, so he wants to play a supporting role.

The soccer role-playing game is planned for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms. The game was originally slated for summer 2018, but was delayed to fall 2018, then again to winter 2018, then to a general 2019 release date, then to a spring 2020 release, then to a general 2020 release before this new release window.

Level-5 originally announced the game with the title Inazuma Eleven Ares ( Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin or Inazuma Eleven: The Scales of Ares). The game will still be based on the Ares no Tenbin drama story, but Level-5 is adding story episodes featuring characters from past games — hence, the title change.

In the story of both the anime and the initial game concept, protagonist Asuto Inamori's soccer club was disbanded after the school's soccer field was destroyed. He and friends went to Tokyo to attend Raimon-chuu (Raimon Junior High) to play soccer. The story was set after the first Inazuma Eleven anime and game. However, the show took place in a parallel world from all other Inazuma Eleven soccer role-playing games (apart from the first), because the story had taken a different course.

Disney XD premiered the Inazuma Eleven Ares anime in the United States in April 2019. Atsushi Oba's Inazuma Eleven Ares manga adaptation ended on September 14.