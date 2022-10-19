Burger King's Spy×Family Hamburgers Are Full of Anya's Favorite Flavor

Anya's favorite flavor is coming to Burger King Japan. The fast food chain's collaboration burgers with the SPY×FAMILY family all use peanut butter sauce. The "Peanut Butter Royale" family of burgers includes the "Royale & Bacon," "Royale & Berry," and "Royale & Chicken."

Customers who purchase any of the three "Peanut Butter Royale" burgers as part of a set meal will receive original SPY×FAMILY merch while stocks last. The first set of goods is a paper apron, which comes in four designs, with each store only giving out one design. After stocks run out on the first set of goods, stores will then hand out a random sticker out of a set of four designs.

Paper designs: Sticker designs:

The burgers will be available in stores across Japan from October 21 to November 17.

Source: Press Release via Nijimen