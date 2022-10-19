Interest
Burger King's Spy×Family Hamburgers Are Full of Anya's Favorite Flavor
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Anya's favorite flavor is coming to Burger King Japan. The fast food chain's collaboration burgers with the SPY×FAMILY family all use peanut butter sauce. The "Peanut Butter Royale" family of burgers includes the "Royale & Bacon," "Royale & Berry," and "Royale & Chicken."
Customers who purchase any of the three "Peanut Butter Royale" burgers as part of a set meal will receive original SPY×FAMILY merch while stocks last. The first set of goods is a paper apron, which comes in four designs, with each store only giving out one design. After stocks run out on the first set of goods, stores will then hand out a random sticker out of a set of four designs.
Sticker designs:
The burgers will be available in stores across Japan from October 21 to November 17.
Source: Press Release via Nijimen