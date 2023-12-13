Nejiganameta's 'Jigoku ni Ochite yo, Onii-chan' Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

Manga launched in July 2022

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of'smanga as the final volume. The volume will ship on February 24.

The manga centers on Yūdai, a college student who has recently broken up with his first girlfriend. With his heart still broken, he meets Yuna, his new younger sister from their parents' marriage, and falls in love at first sight. As they live together, Yuna adopts an increasingly suggestive attitude toward Yūdai, which only escalates his feelings. When they finally cross the line, Yuna reveals her true nature.

NEJIGANAMETA launched the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in July 2022. Square Enix published the manga's third volume on August 25.

NEJIGANAMETA launched the Ladies on Top ( Onnanoko ga Daicha Dame desu ka? ) manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday Jyoshibu and Manga ONE apps in 2020, and ended the series in April 2022. The manga has more than 400,000 copies in circulation. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English under its Steamship imprint.

