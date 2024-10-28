Nejiganameta Launches New Series on November 26

Kore ga Saigo no ××× Kamo tells stories of sexuality of women in their 30s

The official blog for Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch platform revealed on Friday that NEJIGANAMETA will launch a new series Kore ga Saigo no ××× Kamo (This May be the Last ×××) on the platform on November 26.

Image via Kurage Bunch's blog

The series will be an omnibus series that will "realistically" tell stories about the sexuality of women in their 30s. One of the stories will follow 35-year-old Mikako Sano, a single woman who hasn't had a boyfriend in 10 years. While she isn't desperate to settle down, she soon meets a flirtatious businessman named Hashimoto, who prefers to be alone, and she becomes interested in him.

NEJIGANAMETA launched the Jigoku ni Ochite yo, Onii-chan ( Go to Hell, Big Brother ) manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in July 2022, and ended the manga on January 19. Square Enix published the manga's fourth and final volume on February 24.

NEJIGANAMETA launched the Ladies on Top ( Onnanoko ga Daicha Dame desu ka? ) manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday Jyoshibu and Manga ONE apps in 2020, and ended the series in April 2022. The manga has more than 400,000 copies in circulation. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English under its Steamship imprint.

