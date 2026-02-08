The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Airs Super Bowl Commercial

Film opens in U.S., U.K. on April 1 & in Japan on April 24

Illumination and Universal Pictures unveiled a new commercial for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie , the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie , during the Super Bowl LX game on Sunday.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The film will open in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto are again producing Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel are returning from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler is returning to compose the soundtrack.

Brie Larson ( Captain Marvel , Scott Pilgrim Takes Off ) joins the film's cast as Rosalina, while Benny Safdie ( Oppenheimer , director/writer of Uncut Gems ) plays Bowser Jr. Returning cast members include Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The film commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. franchise . Meledandri stated that although the movie is based on the Super Mario Galaxy games, it will feature "surprises" from every Mario era.

The original Super Mario Galaxy game debuted on Nintendo Wii in November 2007. The sequel Super Mario Galaxy 2 launched for Wii in May 2010. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 , a collection for Nintendo Switch with enhanced versions of both games, launched on October 2. The collection features enhanced resolution, improved user interface (UI), an Assist Mode for for additional Health and fall recovery, and new pages for Rosalina's Storybook. Each game is also available individually digitally.

Nintendo confirmed on March 10, 2024 that a new animated film "based on the world of Super Mario Bros." is in the works with Illumination . Returning partner Universal Pictures planned to release the film on April 3, 2026 in the United States and many other markets.