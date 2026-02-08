Observation Records of My Fiancée Anime's New Video Reveals 4 Cast Members

AlphaPolis began streaming the fourth promotional video for the television anime of author Shiki and illustrator Wan Hachipisu 's Observation Records of My Fiancée: The Misadventures of a Self-Proclaimed Villainess ( Jishō Akuyaku Reijō na Konyakusha no Kansatsu Kiroku. ) light novel series on Monday. The video announces four more cast members for the anime.

The newly announced cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Ayumu Murase as Shawn Turquoin Alphasta, Cecil's younger brother

Ayaka Ōhashi as Joanna Curtswarren, formerly in the running to be Cecil's fiancé

Shun Horie as Nelt Krum, a gifted student council member, but also a shut-in research otaku

Iori Saeki as Lunea Silica, Nelt's childhood friend









Image via Observation Records of My Fiancée anime's website ©しき・アルファポリス/バーティア様を愛でる会

The anime will premiere Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Sun TV on April 6.

Yūsuke Kobayashi will star in the series as protagonist Cecil Glo Alphasta. Miyu Tomita plays Bertia Ibil Noches. Yume Miyamoto plays Heronia Inderon.

Junichi Yamamoto ( Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ; Maebashi Witches ; Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion ) is directing the anime at Ashi Productions . Miki Matsumoto ( Summer Time Rendering , Angels of Death ) is adapting Wan Hachipisu 's character designs for animation, and Akiko Inoue ( The Ones Within , You and Idol Precure♪ , 2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yūki Hayashi , Luke Standridge , and Asa Taylor are composing the music, with music production cooperation by Futokoro Gatana .

Other staff members include:

Hanashi Media has released the light novel series in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Exceptionally gifted to his own detriment, Prince Cecil had always found life effortlessly mundane. One ordinary day, his life took an unexpected turn when he became engaged to Miss Bertia, the Chancellor's daughter. This engagement, however, was anything but typical.

"Prince Cecil! I must confess - I am the villain of this story!" Bertia's declaration was startling. She claimed to have memories of her former life, where she had been the antagonist in a "Otome game". Her lofty ambition was to excel as a villainess and thus have her engagement annulled. However, despite her plans for various misdeeds, her attempts have always been unsuccessful.

Is her fiancé, who aspires to master villainous finesse, simply misguided in his endeavours?

Shiki originally serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, but later took down the story. AlphaPolis released the original novel in two volumes in 2017 with illustrations by Wan Hachipisu . The series has an ongoing sequel titled Jishō Akuyaku Reijō na Tsuma no Kansatsu Kiroku. The fifth volume of the sequel shipped in May 2025. Hanashi Media releases the sequel digitally in English under the title Observation Records of My Wife , and released the second volume on January 29.

Natsume Hasumi drew a manga adaptation of the original novel series that had six volumes and one extra volume, which AlphaPolis has released in English on the Alpha Manga service under the title An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess .

Hasumi is also drawing a manga adaptation of the Jishō Akuyaku Reijō na Tsuma no Kansatsu Kiroku. sequel. The third volume of the sequel shipped in Japan in May 2025. Alpha Manga is also releasing the manga in English under the title An Observation Log of My Wife Who Calls Herself a Villainess .