The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch Anime Announces Ending Theme Song Artist
posted on by Anita Tai
The official website for the television anime of Yōsuke Kaneda's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch (Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu) manga announced on Sunday Spira Spica will perform the ending theme "Tune Up" for the series.
The anime will premiere on the "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC, TBS and 26 other channels in April.
The anime stars:
- Kaede Hondo as Spica Virgo
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Claude Sirius
- Fūka Izumi as Aria Aquarius
- Minori Suzuki as Merrow Pisces
- Azusa Tachibana as Ewe Aries
- Haruka Shiraishi as Io Taurus
- Yūto Uemura as Castor Gemini
- Rena Hasegawa as Pollux Gemini
- Shōya Ishige as Tarf Cancer
- Ai Fairouz as Leo Regulus
- Tomohiro Ōno as Astraea Libra
- Miho Wataya as Hana Sasorijo
- Kazuki Ura as Chiron Sagittarius Aradia
- Miyuki Sakurai as Capella Capricorn
Naoyuki Tatsuwa (Nisekoi - False Love, Promise of Wizard, Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru!) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Midori Gotō (Clean Freak! Aoyama kun, Mr. Villain's Day Off) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Onoda (Hortensia Saga) is designing the characters.
ASCA is performing the opening theme song "Cusp."
The anime's English website describes the story:
Witch apprentice Spica Virgo can't use magic at all. To earn a place in the magic school she dreams of entering, she needs a mentor-but she has neither money nor connections. One day, a mysterious black cat who speaks and wields magic appears before her! Spica wants to master sorcery, and the black cat longs to break a curse. The pair's goals align. Thus begins their secret master-apprentice pact! And the key to breaking the curse is a kiss on the...?!
Kaneda (Boarding School Juliet) launched the manga on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga app in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on December 9. Kodansha's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English.
Source: The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's website via Crunchyroll