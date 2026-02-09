ANN 2026 Reader Survey • Time for our annual reader survey. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away ANN subscriptions to 100 randomly selected people who fill it out.
read more
Scheduled Down Time
posted on by Christopher Macdonald
Anime News Network will be offline for server upgrades from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, February 9th. We apologize for any inconveniences.
There is a single joke at the core of this anime: No matter how far the odds are stacked against him, Krai is always going to win—and it's going to be completely by accident.― There is a single joke at the core of Let This Grieving Soul Retire!: No matter how far the odds are stacked against him, Krai is always going to win—and it's going to be completely by accident. Now, you might think that knowi...
You and Idol Precure♪ has, I have come to realize, one very specific problem: it plants the seeds of meaningful storylines and then doesn’t bother to water them.― You and Idol Precure♪ has, I have come to realize, one very specific problem: it plants the seeds of meaningful storylines and then doesn't bother to water them. Nowhere is this better seen than in the case of Kaito. Although he's not a ma...
Announced at "Aedes Vesta" event on Saturday― "Aedes Vesta," the 10th anniversary event for the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise, announced on Saturday that the franchise will have a sixth anime season. Fujino Ōmori's original Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) light novel series currently has 21 volum...
This is an anti-hero story so lacking in proper hamminess that there’s hardly a single bit of pork on the bone here.― There's a part of me that feels there's a much better comedy buried underneath this tale of fantasy melodrama. We have a klutzy warrior girl who doesn't know her own strength and a weird girl who thinks she's a cat. A leading maid's underlings try to trollishly and absurdly seize pow...
Jean-Karlo looks at Tomodachi Life's new lease on...well, life. Plus, those "quality of life" changes to DQVII Reimagined.― Welcome back, folks! Major news: I finally did it. Seven years. Two consoles. Three games and expansions. Over 443 hours. Four Welsh catgirls. I have finally finished the mainline Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy. Sure, I still have Xenoblade Chronicles X waiting in the wings, but ...
The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway in beautiful Italy, but it's not just pro athletes racing for the finishing line; anime has its own sports stars, too.― The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway in beautiful Italy, but it's not just pro athletes racing for the finishing line; anime has its own sports stars, too. We asked Anime News Network's critics to highlight their favorite sports stories: the ...
P.A. Works animates Asa Rokushima's fantasy novels― Shochiku announced on Friday that Asa Rokushima's Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru (The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a New Life or Chi-Fuyo for short) novels are inspiring a television anime from the studio P.A. Works. The anime's website revealed the below visual, but did not reveal any other details ab...
Coop and Sylvia check out the many iterations of the classic Japanese folktale, "The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter," from Isao Takahata's final film to Netflix's new tech-flavored Cosmic Princess Kaguya!― Coop and Sylvia check out the many iterations of the classic Japanese folktale, "The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter," from Isao Takahata's final film to Netflix's new tech-flavored Cosmic Princess Kaguya. ...
Pokémon Horizons does the unthinkable and actually lets the characters age!― Pokémon Horizons was already doing a lot to break the unspoken rules of the original Pokémon anime. Rising Hope continues that trend by doing the unthinkable and actually integrating a time skip as the catalyst for a new arc. Unlike other anime that might just use a time skip for the sake of changing your character's design...