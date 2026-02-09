Toomics Denies Sale Rumors as It Seeks New Investment

Image via Toomics' website © Toomics

Toomics , a Korea-based webtoon platform known for adult-oriented titles, has denied recent reports claiming the company is being sold.

Sooseong Webtoons, the largest shareholder of Toomics Holdings, said on February 4 there is no plan to sell management control of the company, pushing back against earlier media reports suggesting Toomics was looking for a buyer.

In an official statement, Sooseong Webtoons clarified that Toomics Holdings has not engaged any advisory firm for a sale process and that its major shareholders have not discussed a transfer of ownership. Instead, the company is pursuing new outside investment, aiming to raise roughly KRW 60–70 billion (approximately US$45–52 million) to restructure debt and stabilize its finances.

The service is continuing to operate normally.

Toomics has built a sizable global audience by focusing on premium adult webtoons and expanding aggressively into North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. While the platform itself remains active, its parent company has been under financial strain after years of expansion funded largely through borrowing.

Earlier this month, there was a report from Korean business media out Money Today that stated Toomics Holdings had begun a process to sell management control through a capital increase, effectively looking for a new investor to take over majority ownership.

Auditors recently flagged liquidity concerns at the holding-company level, prompting speculation that Toomics might be seeking a full acquisition. The company now says the goal is not a sale, but rather financial restructuring through fresh capital, including refinancing existing loans to reduce interest burdens.