Soredemo Kichijoji dake ga Sumitai Machi Desu ka? Manga Gets 2nd Volume After Nearly 5 Years

Image via Kodansha © Hirochi Maki, Kodansha

Kodansha is listing a second volume of Hirochi Maki 's Soredemo Kichijōji dake ga Sumitai Machi Desu ka? ( Even Still, Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live? ) manga as shipping on February 19. This will be the first new volume for the manga in nearly five years since the first volume shipped in October 2021. The second volume is also listed as the final volume.

The manga is a sequel to Hirochi Maki 's earlier Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live? ( Kichijōji dake ga Sumitai Machi Desu ka? ) manga. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Comic Days app in November 2020, and has since serialized irregularly.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the original manga in English, and describes the story:

Zoshigaya. Gotanda. Kinshicho. Komazawa Daigaku. Nakano. These should be your most desirable places to live. The Shigeta Twins run a real estate agency in Kichijoji and keep complaining about the changes the area is going through. However, their office is highly sought after by young ladies who believe the hype that Kichijoji is the coolest place to live! That's why, today, they will introduce you to some great under-the-radar neighborhoods other than Kichijoji. Join us on a love-stroll apartment hunt by a great new comedic manga talent, MAKIHIROCHI!

Maki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in 2015, and ended it in 2018. Kodansha published six volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released all six volumes in English. The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2016.

Maki's Itsuka Tiffany de Chōshoku o manga previously inspired a live-action television series in October 2015.

Maki launched the Sketchy manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in 2019, and the series moved to Monthly Young Magazine in April 2021. The manga also began serializing on Young Magazine Web later that year. The manga ended in September 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally.

Source: Kodansha