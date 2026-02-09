A Joyful Life Webtoon Gets Short-Form Live-Action Series Adaptation

Webtoon tells healing coming-of-age story about young woman trapped in a hollow life

Image via Shortime's X/Twitter account © Kakao Webtoon/Geomdung

A Joyful Life, a girl's love webtoon originally serialized on Kakao Webtoon between 2023 and 2025, has been adapted into a short-form live-action series, marking another example of webtoon IP expanding into vertical video formats.

Produced by KSNPICK, Korea's largest casting-platform operator, the short-form series Are You Doing Well is based on creator Geomdung's A Joyful Life, which recorded 5.71 million cumulative views during its run.

The show, released on the Korean short-form series platform Shortime, tells a healing coming-of-age story about Young-eun Ahn, a young woman trapped in a hollow life shaped by others' expectations. She reunites with her first love, Bo-geum Park, after seven years, and begins a journey toward emotional recovery and personal growth.

Are You Doing Well leans into emotional storytelling to resonate with viewers in their 20s and 30s, as well as longtime fans of the original webtoon. Director Eun-yu Cahe handled both adaptation and direction, bringing a softer, character-driven approach to the fast-growing short-form drama space.

Currently, an English version of webtoon is not available, although Pocket Comics previously released most of the series in English before removing it in 2022. Tapas has release the author's A Bona Fide Killer and Sing My Crush webtoons in English.

Source: The CEN News (Hyung-woo Baek)