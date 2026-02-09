The Duke's Daughter Drops Her Engagement and Facade Manga Ends

Series debuted in March 2023

Image courtesy of Manga Up!

Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform published the final chapter of author Neko Suzumori and artist Ryō Miyama 's The Duke's Daughter Drops Her Engagement and Facade ( Konyaku Haki Sareta Kōshaku Reijō wa Reijō no Kamen o Nugisuteru ) manga on Monday.

Manga UP! Global publishes the series in English and describes the story:

After being publicly dumped by her fiancé, the Crown Prince Lombard, the duke's daughter Christiana appears unshaken. Despite being educated to be a refined noblewoman and the perfect queen, she has always harbored a different dream—to become Lombard's knight. Now, with the engagement off, she finally has the chance to pursue her true calling.

The manga debuted on Square Enix 's Manga UP! in March 2023. Square Enix shipped the fourth compiled book volume on May 7. The manga's fifth and final volume is slated for March 6.