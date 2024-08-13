News
Manga Up! Global Adds The Duke's Daughter Drops Her Engagement and Facade Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Neko Suzumori, Ryō Miyama debuted manga in March 2023
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global added author Neko Suzumori and artist Ryō Miyama's The Duke's Daughter Drops Her Engagement and Facade (Konyaku Haki Sareta Kōshaku Reijō wa Reijō no Kamen o Nugisuteru) manga on Wednesday.
The company describes the story:
After being publicly dumped by her fiancé, the Crown Prince Lombard, the duke's daughter Christiana appears unshaken. Despite being educated to be a refined noblewoman and the perfect queen, she has always harbored a different dream—to become Lombard's knight. Now, with the engagement off, she finally has the chance to pursue her true calling.
The manga debuted on Square Enix's Manga UP! in March 2023. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume in November 2023, and it will release the third volume on September 6.
Source: Email correspondence