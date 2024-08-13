Manga Up! Global Adds The Duke's Daughter Drops Her Engagement and Facade Manga

If you're a diehard Rick and Morty fan, think of this as a dedicated season of Interdimensional Cable.

― Tower of God director Takashi Sano takes on the behemoth of Rick and Morty and reinterprets its universe in Rick and Morty: The Anime . Based on the first two episodes, the anime series is a refreshing new take on the decade-old series. Director Takashi Sano's charming designs and fluid animation s...