The Stellar Swordmaster Webtoon Gets Mobile RPG Adaptation

Webtoon is currently available in 10 languages, has surpassed 250 million global views

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON 's animation and games subsidiary Studio RICO has officially begun development on a new mobile game based on the global hit webtoon/web novel The Stellar Swordmaster, the company announced on Monday.

The upcoming title will be published by Studio RICO in partnership with Korean game developer CodeDragon. The project adapts the action-fantasy series into a mobile action RPG designed for worldwide release.

Originally launched as a web novel written by Q10, The Stellar Swordmaster follows Vlad, a boy from the slums who rises to become a legendary swordmaster after a fateful encounter with a knight. The webtoon is currently available in 10 languages and has surpassed 250 million global views.

Studio RICO said the game will faithfully carry over the original's core worldbuilding and story while introducing exclusive gameplay elements tailored for mobile. CodeDragon plans to center combat around the series' signature “aura system,” combining fast-paced action with stylized pixel visuals.

The move reflects Naver WEBTOON 's broader push to expand popular webtoon IP into games and animation, giving fans new ways to experience established universes beyond comics.

No release date has been announced yet.

The English version of the original webtoon, created by Hong Dae Ui and Juno, launched in 2024 and is available on WEBTOON.

As part of Warner Bros. Animation 's partnership with WEBTOON to co-produce animated projects of 10 WEBTOON titles, the companies will produce an adaptation of The Stellar Swordmaster .