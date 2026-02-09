Kadokawa Releases 'Farewell, My Firsts,' Shino & Ren Manga in English

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that it will release the following girl's love manga digitally in English in February:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © El Konata, Anzu Inukai, Neibi

Farewell, My Firsts: How My Heartless Childhood Friend Stole All My First Experiences One Bet at a Time

Shōwaru Tensai Osananajimi to no Shōbu ni Makete Shotaiken wo Zenbu Ubawareru Hanashi

Title:Creators: El Konata (art), Anzu Inukai (story),(character design)Release date: February 10Summary: "I hate her. She says she hates me. Then why am I drawn to her......?" A love story of a delivlish girl who's too smart and an ordinary girl who hates losing!

Komaki is Wakaba's oldest friend from her childhood. She is kind, athletic, smart...people even call her "a flawless beauty."

However, Wakaba knows her real personality...evil, cruel, looks down on people. Wakaba wanted to show her that she is not special.

They made a bet...the one who got the higher score in their midterm wins. The bet was Wakaba's idea, but it was Komaki's idea to put their dignity on the line. Wakaba lost.

Komaki declared that on every bet after this, she will get to have Wakaba's precious things...first experiences. She asked for Wakaba's first kiss...then...

Wakaba hates Komaki, but whenever she loses, she finds a new side of her feelings.

What is this feeling...? And why does Komaki wants her so badly?





Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Minori Chigusa

Shino & Ren

Title:Creator:Release date: February 13Summary: Whether at school, at home, or while traveling, those sweet, a little daring moments are ours alone.

Shino, calm and tender, and Ren, boyish and full of energy, are a couple deeply in love.

With beautifully vivid full-color illustrations and more than 100 pages of brand-new two-color manga, the lovey-dovey couple story that took social media by storm is finally available in book form!!!

Yen Press has announced that it will release the title in May 2026.













Sources: Email correspondence, Bookwalker (link 2)

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.