Demon's Souls Game Gets Remake for PS5

Trailer streamed for remake of 2009 PS3 game

Sony announced during its " PlayStation 5 - The Future of Gaming" livestream presentation on Thursday that Bluepoint Games and SIE Japan Studio will release a remake of FromSoftware 's Demon's Souls game for PlayStation 5. Sony began streaming a trailer:

The game will include a new “Fractured Mode." The game will also feature two graphics modes: one focused on fidelity, and the other focused on frame rate.

FromSoftware developed the original PlayStation 3 game and released it in Japan in February 2009. Atlus USA released the game in North America in October 2009, and Bandai Namco Games released the game in Australia and Europe in June 2010.

Sony shut down the online service for the PS3 game in February 2018.

The game is the first in Hidetaka Miyazaki's Souls game series. The latest game, Dark Souls III , shipped in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in March 2016, and then in North America and Europe for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in April 2016.