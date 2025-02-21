The Cat and the Dragon Novels/Manga Get TV Anime

Announcement trailer teases voice of Nekoryū

A new official website opened on "Neko no Hi" (Cat Day) on Saturday to announce that Amara 's Neko to Ryū ( The Cat and the Dragon ) novels are getting a television anime. The website streamed an announcement trailer featuring the as of yet unannounced voice of Nekoryū speaking in cat language.

The website posted a visual from character designer Mai Ōkuma .

Amara debuted the web novel in Shōsetsuka ni Narō in September 2013. The story is about a dragon raised by a cat. Takarajimasha published the first light novel volume in hardcover with illustrations by Ōkuma in April 2016. The seventh light novel volume launched in September 2023. When the fourth paperback volume ships on March 5, the number of copies sold will exceed 1 million.

Izumi Sasaki launched a manga adaptation in Kono Manga ga Sugoi! web in September 2017, and it also began serialization in Manga Box in April 2020. The 10th compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2024.