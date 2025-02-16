A Certain Scientific Railgun Anime Gets 4th Season

The YouTube channel for the franchise based on Kazuma Kamachi 's A Certain Magical Index light novel series announced in a teaser video on Sunday that A Certain Scientific Railgun anime will get a fourth season "soon."

Returning cast members include:

Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Kiyotaka Haimura is credited with the original character designs.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T , the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime, premiered in Japan in January 2020, and had 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release included a new "bonus" anime.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. Motoi Fuyukawa 's A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired two television anime adaptations and an original video anime ( OVA ).

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English, and Funimation has released all of the anime adaptations in North America outside of the A Certain Scientific Railgun OVA . Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga and the A Certain Scientific Accelerator manga in English, and Yen Press is releasing the A Certain Magical Index manga in English.