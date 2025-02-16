News
A Certain Scientific Railgun Anime Gets 4th Season
posted on by Anita Tai
The YouTube channel for the franchise based on Kazuma Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series announced in a teaser video on Sunday that A Certain Scientific Railgun anime will get a fourth season "soon."
Returning cast members include:
- Rina Satō as Mikoto Misaka
- Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai
- Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu
- Kanae Itō as Ruiko Saten
Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff. Kiyotaka Haimura is credited with the original character designs.
A Certain Scientific Railgun T, the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime, premiered in Japan in January 2020, and had 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release included a new "bonus" anime.
Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub.
Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. Motoi Fuyukawa's A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired two television anime adaptations and an original video anime (OVA).
Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English, and Funimation has released all of the anime adaptations in North America outside of the A Certain Scientific Railgun OVA. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga and the A Certain Scientific Accelerator manga in English, and Yen Press is releasing the A Certain Magical Index manga in English.