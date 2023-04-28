'A Certain' Series' Toaru Anbu no ITEM Spinoff Novels Get Manga Adaptation

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine confirmed on Wednesday that Kazuma Kamachi 's Toaru Anbu no ITEM (A Certain ITEM of the Dark Side; "ITEM" formed from "Shōjo Kyōsei" or coexisting girls), the latest novel series in his A Certain Magical Index franchise , will get a manga adaptation in fall 2023. Manga artist strelka ( Hinowa ga CRUSH! ) will draw the manga. The novel's illustrator Nilitsu ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle , The Executioner and Her Way of Life ) and character designer Kiyotaka Haimura ( A Certain Magical Index ) are designing the characters for the manga.

© KADOKAWA CORPORATION 2023, strelka, Kazuma Kamachi

Kadokawa published the novel on March 10 under its Dengeki Bunko imprint. The novel's story follows the women of the "dark side" of Academy City.

Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. The A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired three television anime adaptations and an original video anime ( OVA ). Yasuhito Nogi launched the A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy spinoff manga in April 2017 and ended the manga in July 2020.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English, and Funimation has released most of the anime adaptations in North America. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga in English, and Yen Press is releasing the A Certain Magical Index manga in English.

Arata Yamaji launched A Certain Scientific Accelerator , a spinoff manga series about the A Certain Magical Index character Accelerator, in 2013 and ended it in July 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.

Nogi launched Toaru Majutsu no Index Gaiden: Toaru Kagaku no Mental Out (A Certain Magical Index Side Story: A Certain Scientific Mental Out), the latest ongoing manga spinoff for the franchise , in July 2021.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.