Kazuma Kamachi Launches 'A Certain' Series Spinoff Novels About ITEM Group in March

Kazuma Kamachi announced on Twitter on Friday that he will launch a new novel series for his A Certain Magical Index franchise titled To Aru Anbu no ITEM (A Certain ITEM of the Dark Side) in March 2023. Nilitsu ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle , The Executioner and Her Way of Life ) will be the illustrator for the light novel series. Kadokawa will publish the novels under its Dengeki Bunko imprint. The story follows the women of the "dark side" of Academy City.

Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. The A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired three television anime adaptations and an original video anime ( OVA ). Yasuhito Nogi launched the A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy spinoff manga in April 2017 and ended the manga in July 2020.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English, and Funimation has released most of the anime adaptations in North America. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga in English, and Yen Press is releasing the A Certain Magical Index manga in English.

Arata Yamaji launched A Certain Scientific Accelerator , a spinoff manga series about the A Certain Magical Index character Accelerator, in 2013 and ended it in July 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.

Nogi launched Toaru Majutsu no Index Gaiden: To Aru Kagaku no Mental Out (A Certain Magical Index Side Story: A Certain Scientific Mental Out), a new manga spinoff for the franchise , in July 2021.

