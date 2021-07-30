News
A Certain Magical Index Light Novels Get Spinoff Manga About Misaki Shokuhō
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yasuhito Nogi launched Toaru Majutsu no Index Gaiden: To Aru Kagaku no Mental Out (A Certain Magical Index Side Story: A Certain Scientific Mental Out), a new manga spinoff of Kazuma Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series, on Kadokawa's Comic Newtype website on Tuesday. The manga centers on Misaki Shokuhō, an important character in the A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff whose alias and mind controlling power is called the titular "Mental Out."
Nogi previously drew the franchise's A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy manga. That manga focused on Hokaze Junko, who is a follower and devotee of Misaki in A Certain Scientific Railgun. That manga launched in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in April 2017, and ended in July 2020. The manga's fourth and final compiled book volume shipped in October 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it shipped the fourth volume on April 27.
Sources: Comic Newtype, Comic Natalie