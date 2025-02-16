Toaru Anbu no Item Spinoff Novels Get TV Anime

The YouTube channel for the franchise based on Kazuma Kamachi 's A Certain Magical Index light novel series announced in a teaser video on Sunday Toaru Anbu no ITEM (A Certain ITEM of the Dark Side; "ITEM" formed from "Shōjo Kyōsei" or coexisting girls), the latest novel series in the franchise, will get an anime adaptation.

The cast includes:

The series received a manga adaptation in fall 2023. Kadokawa shipped the first compiled book volume on June 26.

Kadokawa published the third novel volume on June 7 under its Dengeki Bunko imprint. The fourth novel volume will ship on March 7. The novel's story follows the women of the "dark side" of Academy City.

Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. The A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired three television anime seasons (with a fourth announced) and an original video anime ( OVA ). Yasuhito Nogi launched the A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy spinoff manga in April 2017 and ended the manga in July 2020.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English, and Funimation has released most of the anime adaptations in North America. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga in English, and Yen Press is releasing the A Certain Magical Index manga in English.

Source: Toaru Project's YouTube channel via Otakomu





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.