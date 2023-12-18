Kirei ni Shite Moraemasu ka. Manga Gets New Story Half a Year After Series End

Final volume shipped on August 25

The first 2024 issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine published the first chapter of a new story for Mitsuru Hattori 's Kirei ni Shitemoraemasuka. (Will You Clean This For Me?) manga on Friday. The new chapter comes half a year after the series ended. Square Enix will publish next chapter in the magazine in April.

Image via Mitsuru Hattori's Twitter © Mitsuru Hattori, Square Enix

Hattori launched the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in July 2017. The manga centers on Wakana Kinme, a bright and cheery girl who loves hot springs and who operates the laundry store "Kinme Cleaning" in the beachside town of Atami. The bittersweet story follows Wakana and those around her. The series ended on June 2.

Hattori published the zombie comedy manga Sankarea from 2009 to 2014, and it inspired a 2012 anime that Funimation released in North America. Kodansha Comics published the original manga in English. Hattori's earlier Kenko Zenrakei Suieibu Umisho manga also inspired a television anime.

Hattori also provided the art for the manga adaptation of NisiOisin 's Imperfect Shojo novel. Vertical licensed and released all three volumes of the manga for North America. Hattori also launched the Kaiju-iro no Shima manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2018, and the manga is ongoing.

