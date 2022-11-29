Kirei ni Shite Moraemasu ka. Manga From Sankarea's Mitsuru Hattori Ends in 10th Volume

Final volume of manga about girl who runs laundry store releases in summer 2023

The ninth volume of Mitsuru Hattori 's Kirei ni Shite Moraemasu ka. (Will You Clean This For Me?) manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end in its 10th volume, which will ship in summer 2023.

Hattori launched the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in July 2017. The manga centers on Wakana Kinme, a bright and cheery girl who loves hot springs and who operates the laundry store "Kinme Cleaning" in the beachside town of Atami. The bittersweet story follows Wakana and those around her.

Hattori published the zombie comedy manga Sankarea from 2009 to 2014, and it inspired a 2012 anime that Funimation released in North America. Kodansha Comics published the original manga in English. Hattori's earlier Kenko Zenrakei Suieibu Umisho manga also inspired a television anime.

Hattori more recently provided the art for the manga adaptation of NisiOisin 's Imperfect Shojo novel. Vertical licensed and released all three volumes of the manga for North America. Hattori also launched the Kaiju-iro no Shima manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2018, and the manga is ongoing.



Source: Kirei ni Shite Moraemasu ka. ninth volume



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.