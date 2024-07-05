News
Square Enix Manga & Books Reveals Spring 2025 Print Releases
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Wash it All Away, The Otaku Love Connection, FFVII Rebirth Poster Collection, more slated
ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!
Square Enix Manga & Books revealed during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday that it will release the following manga and books in English between February to May 2025, including:Title: The Otaku Love Connection (Otaku mo Koi mo Rensa Suru)
Author(s): Chiyu Amairo
Release Date: February 2025
Description: A hilarious slice-of-life rom-com about one high school's gorgeous power couple and the romance otaku who stan them! Life has its simple joys, and for geeky fanboy Wataru Otonari, that's admiring his gorgeous classmate Yuzuru Kakoi and her equally gorgeous boyfriend, Chihiro Kawai. As Wataru encounters other students who stan his favs just as much as he does, every day turns into a rollercoaster of emotions for this obliviously beautiful boyfailure!
Available in English digitally through Manga UP! Global.
Title: Wash it All Away (Kirei ni Shitemoraemasuka.)
Author(s): Mitsuru Hattori
Release Date: February 2025
Description: With an endearing protagonist and luscious art, this seaside slice-of-life story offers tranquility in the chaos of the modern world. For two years, Wakana Kinme has run a laundry service in the seaside resort town of Atami, where she's built a fulfilling life making friends with the locals and visiting hot springs. Although Wakana has no knowledge of her own past, her cleaning services safeguard memories imbued in customers' precious items.
Title: The Emperor's Caretaker (Kōtei Heika no Osewa-gakari)
Author(s): Ichiha Hiiragi (writer), Haruki Yoshimura (art)
Release Date: March 2025
Description: A statesman's daughter finds herself swept into the world of palace intrigue when she's chosen to be a court lady in this richly illustrated period fantasy! Linhua, daughter of the Chancellor of the Right, is as gifted with caring for children as she is at playing the ehru. Her talents catch the eye of Souren, the highest-ranking regent, and suddenly Linhua is swept into the vibrant world of the inner palace as a new court lady—and the young emperor's personal caretaker!
Available in English digitally through Manga UP! Global.
Title: Assassin & Cinderella
Author(s): Yuzo Natsuno
Release Date: March 2025
Description: A sexy spy and an elite assassin enter into the world's sweetest, deadliest marriage of convenience! Neneko is a spy blessed with catlike charms. Her mission? Seduce the ace assassin of a rival organization and expose his weaknesses. The problem? She's blown her cover before learning a thing! But rather than dispose of her, the target makes an indecent proposal: marry him, since he can't keep his hands off her body!
Available in English digitally through Manga UP! Global.
Title: The God-Slaying Demon King (Kami-goroshi no Maō, Saijaku Shuzoku ni Tenseishi Shijō Saikyō ni Naru)
Author(s): PIG3rd based on the original story by Ezogingitune
Release Date: April 2025
Description: The strongest demon king in history returns from the dead and embarks on a grand adventure to find the god of all demons...and kill him! When demon king Hiram defied the demon god, resulting in divine punishment, he cast a spell that would reincarnate him years later with all his powers intact. With his life restored, Hiram begins a grand adventure to find the demon god and kill him once and for all!
Available in English digitally through Manga UP! Global.
Title: On and Off: Work-Life Imbalance (Kaisha to Shiseikatsu: On to Off)
Author(s): Shinnosuke Kanazawa
Release Date: May 2025
Description: A lolita boy and a punk girl form a fashion-forward bond without realizing they already know each other from work! Outside the office, coworkers Sotaro Amata and Akira Hanku don outfits that metamorphose them into completely different people. So what happens when they form a connection after hours…without recognizing who the other person is?
Available in English digitally through Manga UP! Global.
Title: Love in the Palm of His Hand (Chameleon Hare no Hirani Koi o Suru.)
Author(s): Teku Rin
Release Date: May 2025
Description: Through sign language and acting, two young men seeking their places in the world discover a connection that transcends the spoken word. Fujinaga is a university student who dreams of becoming an actor. When he meets Keito, a fellow student with congenital hearing loss, he's introduced to the world of sign language. In a place beyond verbal limitations, can two people yearning to be understood forge a bond they never expected?
Available in English digitally through Manga UP! Global.
Title: FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Poster Collection
Release Date: March 2025
Description: A collection of 32 premium-quality removable posters featuring the stunning character art of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Printed on heavy, press-varnished card stock, this compilation of frameable, full-color art prints showcases artwork of Cloud, his comrades, and other unforgettable characters encountered in this thrilling installment of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake project.
Title: The Apothecary Diaries Art Book
Release Date: May 2025
Description: Experience all the gorgeous art from the first fourteen volumes of the best-selling The Apothecary Diaries light novel series, which inspired the hit manga and anime! This jacketed, hardcover volume includes more than 300 lavish pieces of art from light novel illustrator Touko Shino, as well as previously unpublished character designs, promotional and exclusive art, and an interview with the artist.
Source: Email correspondence