Though I Am an Inept Villainess Light Novels Tease Announcement on Monday

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Satsuki Nakamura 's Though I Am an Inept Villainess ( Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den ) light novel series has been teasing an announcement since March 12 by posting countdown images drawn by the light novels' illustrator YukiKana . The account will reveal the announcement on Monday, at 7:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EDT), the same time that TOHO animation will reveal a new anime. The light novels' X/ Twitter teaser posts also use the same phrase as TOHO animation 's tease of new anime announcement: "On the night the comet lights up the night sky, the fate of two people will intersect."

Image via Amazon ©Satsuki Nakamura, YukiKana, Ei Ohitsuji, Ichijinsha

YukiKana

Ichijinsha

launched Nakamura's light novel series with illustrations byin December 2020. The novels' manga adaptation bysimultaneously launched in'smagazine.

Seven Seas publishes both the light novels and manga, and describes the story:

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts–but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called “butterfly” of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when “court rat” Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire...to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

Ichijinsha will publish the light novels' 10th volume on April 2, and it published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 28. Seven Seas released the light novels' eighth volume in English on February 4, and will release the manga's seventh volume on May 13.

