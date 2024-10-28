Sakamoto Days Manga Gets New Spinoff Novel

Shueisha will release a spinoff novel of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga titled Sakamoto Days Koroshiya Blues (Sakamoto Days: Assassin Blues) on December 4. Renka Misaki is writing the novel. The spinoff novel will include exclusive episodes.

Image via Shueisha © Yuuto Suzuki, Renka Misaki, Shueisha

© Yuuto Suzuki, Shueisha

Sakamoto Days Koroshiya no Method

Misaki also wrote the manga's first novel adaptation titled(Sakamoto Days: Assassin's Method), which shipped in Japan in April 2023.

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020. Shueisha will publish the manga's 19th compiled book volume on November 1. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print and will release the 14th volume on November 5.

The manga recently went on a one-issue break due to Suzuki's poor health, and returned on October 15.

The manga's spinoff titled Sakamoto Holidays launched in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on July 4. Tetsu Ōkawa , who works as an assistant on the main manga, is drawing the spinoff.

The manga is inspiring a television anime series in January 2025 starring Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto.

Source: Shueisha