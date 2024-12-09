Sakamoto Days Anime Gets Smartphone Game in Spring 2025

Game developer GOODROID, Inc. revealed on Monday that the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga will get a smartphone game titled Sakamoto Days Dangerous Puzzle , slated for release in Japan in spring next year. GOODROID also started streaming a teaser video and announced that pre-registration for the game is now open.

The game is a simple matching puzzle game, where players can defeat enemies with flashy special moves. Players can also create the strongest assassin team with other players, and unique assassins in addition to the main characters will appear in the game.

Players will also have their own "Sakamoto Store," which will expand as they progress through the game, and help players earn more money. The bigger the store, the more sales it can get.

Sakamoto Days

Netflix

cours

The anime will have its television premiere in Japan on January 11. While the anime will premiere on Netflix and affiliated channels on January 11, the anime's website does not list its accompanying cours streaming with the same premiere date, only listing the previously announced January 2025 debut. The anime will run for two cours (quarters of a year), with the second premiering in July 2025.

Tomokazu Sugita stars as Taro Sakamoto. Other cast members include:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, a psychic who can read people's minds and Sakamoto's subordinate when he was an assassin

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, a psychic who can read people's minds and Sakamoto's subordinate when he was an assassin
Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, a former mafia member and master of Tai Chi

Nao Tōyama as Aoi Sakamoto, Taro Sakamto's wife

Ryōta Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, a talented irregular sniper who shoots through opponents with ricocheting bullets

Natsuki Hanae as Nagumo, a member of the special task force ORDER

Taku Yashiro as Shishiba, a calm and collected member of ORDER, who uses a nail hammer. His partner is Osaragi

as Shishiba, a calm and collected member of ORDER, who uses a nail hammer. His partner is Osaragi Saori Hayami as Osaragi, a newcomer to ORDER who wields an electric saw

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is the character designer.

Suzuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020. Shueisha will publish the 20th compiled book volume on January 4. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga inspired a novel in April 2022. A new spinoff novel by Renka Misaki titled Sakamoto Days Koroshiya Blues ( Sakamoto Days : Assassin Blues) launched on December 4.