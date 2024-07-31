Sakamoto Days Anime Unveils More Cast Members, Confirms Netflix Streaming

The staff for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga unveiled new cast members on Wednesday. The anime's staff also confirmed that the anime will air on TV Tokyo channel and its affiliates, and that it will stream on Netflix .

The newly announced cast members are:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, a psychic who can read people's mind and Sakamoto's subordinate when he was an assassin

Image courtesy of Wright Film © Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, a former mafia member and master of Tai Chi

Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto, Aoi and Sakamoto's only daughter

Ryōta Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, a talented irregular sniper who shoots through opponents with ricocheting bullets

Miyari Nemoto as Piisuke, Heisuke's bird partner

The anime will premiere in January 2025.

Tomokazu Sugita will star in the series as Taro Sakamoto.

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is the character designer.

Suzuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020. Shueisha published the 17th compiled book volume on June 4, and will release the 18th volume on August 2. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print and released the 12th volume on June 4.

The manga inspired a novel in April 2022.

