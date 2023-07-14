Unnamed Memory TV Anime Delayed to 2024

Event on July 16 will reveal new promo video, visual for anime

The official website for the television anime adaptation of'slight novel series announced on Friday that the anime is delayed from this year to 2024 due to "production circumstances." The "30th Natsu no Saiten Online 2023 powered by" event on July 16 will reveal a new promotional video and visual for the anime.

Kazuya Miura ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs , Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Noragami , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is in charge of series composition, and Chika Nōmi ( Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea , Kemono Michi: Rise Up ) is adapting chibi's original character designs for animation. Akito Matsuda ( Sound! Euphonium , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is composing the music.

The anime will star Yoshiki Nakajima as Oscar and Atsumi Tanezaki as Tinasha.

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the series:

Witches—the centuries-old mages that command power immense enough to bring catastrophe. Oscar, the crown prince of the powerful kingdom of Farsas, was cursed as a young boy to never sire an heir. Hoping to break the magic, he seeks out Tinasha, the strongest witch on the continent. To meet her, he climbs her tower, as she is said to grant the wish of any who successfully do so. Yet, when he arrives at the top…he requests that Tinasha become his bride!

Furumiya ( A Pale Moon Reverie , Babel ) began serializing the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in September 2012. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by chibi in January 2019.

The novels ranked #1 in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Naoki Koshimizu launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in September 2020.



